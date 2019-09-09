Castro went 2-for-4 with a home run, a double, a walk, two RBI and three runs Sunday in the Marlins' 9-0 win over the Royals.

Castro's 59 wRC+ prior to the All-Star break placed him last among all 156 qualified hitters, effectively eliminating any trade value he might have had prior to the July 31 deadline. A second-half bounce back was anticipated to some degree, but Castro has far surpassed even his most optimistic backers. After another multi-hit day, Castro is slashing .314/.339/.567 in the second half, with his 133 wRC+ placing him in the 70th percentile of qualified hitters.