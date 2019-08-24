Castro went 2-for-3 with two home runs, five RBI and three runs scored Friday night against the Phillies.

Castro didn't draw the start Friday, but he entered the matchup as a pinch hitter and then stayed in to play third base. He drove in a run during the fifth inning and then launched a two-run blast in the sixth followed by another two-run homer in the eighth, extending Miami's lead to nine. The 29-year-old is slashing .264/.287/.394 with 13 home runs and 65 RBI over 127 games this year.