Castro went 3-for-5 with a home run and three RBI on Friday against the Nationals.

Castro drove home a run in the seventh inning on a single to center, and he finished his night with a two-run blast over the fence in center. The 29-year-old infielder is slashing .266/.288/.402 with 15 homers and 71 RBI over 134 games in 2019.