Marlins' Starlin Castro: Day off Friday
Castro is not in the lineup versus the Braves on Friday, Andre Fernandez of the Miami Herald reports.
Castro will receive a standard day off after starting the past nine games. In his place, Miguel Rojas will man second base while JT Riddle gets a start at shortstop.
