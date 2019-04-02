Marlins' Starlin Castro: Drives in three runs
Castro went 2-for-3 with a home run, three RBI and a walk in Monday's 7-3 loss to the Mets.
Castro launched a two-run shot in the first inning before bringing home the third run with a sixth-inning single. It was his first multi-hit effort of the season as well as his first extra-base hit.
