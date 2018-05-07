Marlins' Starlin Castro: Drives in three
Castro went 2-for-3 with three RBI and two runs scored Sunday in the win over Cincinnati.
Castro gave the Marlins a 2-0 lead to begin Sunday's game after driving in a pair of runs on a well-placed single. He's continued his hot start to the season at the dish, slashing .315/.364/.395 with 16 RBI and 12 walks in 33 games. Although he doesn't provide much power, Castro has demonstrated that he can hit for average and come through with timely hitting.
