Castro went 2-for-5 with a double, a run scored and two RBI in Tuesday's win over the Giants.

The veteran second baseman is finally starting to put together something vaguely resembling a hot streak, hitting safety in seven of the last eight games, although that stretch has still only produced a .265/.286/.294 slash line. Castro's gone 27 games without a home run, and with Isan Diaz on a tear at Triple-A New Orleans, the Marlins' next big roster move could come at the keystone.