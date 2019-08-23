Castro went 2-for-4 with a double and two RBI on Thursday against the Braves.

Castro accounted for the entirety of the Marlins' offensive production Thursday, clubbing a two-run double in the seventh inning. While his five-game hitting streak was snapped Wednesday, Castro got back on track by recording his fourth multi-hit effort in his past 10 starts. Still, his .262/.285/.380 line across 526 plate appearances leaves plenty to be desired.