Castro went 2-for-4 with a double, a home run, two runs scored and three RBI in Saturday's 6-0 win over the Reds.

It took him 32 games, but Castro finally connected on his first homer as a Marlin. The 28-year-old now sports a .308/.363/.392 slash line, but his .084 ISO would be the lowest of his career, so expect more power from the 28-year-old moving forward now that he's broken through in his new uniform.