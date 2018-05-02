Marlins' Starlin Castro: First day off Wednesday
Castro is out of the lineup for the first time this season, Joe Frisaro of MLB.com reports.
Castro has posted a strong .310 batting average in 29 games for the Marlins this season, but that's more or less all he's done, as he's yet to hit a homer and is slugging just .363. Yadiel Rivera will get the start at second base in his place.
