Castro is out of the lineup for the first time this season, Joe Frisaro of MLB.com reports.

Castro has posted a strong .310 batting average in 29 games for the Marlins this season, but that's more or less all he's done, as he's yet to hit a homer and is slugging just .363. Yadiel Rivera will get the start at second base in his place.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories