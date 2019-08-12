Marlins' Starlin Castro: Four hits in loss
Castro went 4-for-5 with a double, two runs scored and an RBI in Sunday's loss to Atlanta.
The infielder has produced multi-hit efforts in four of his last five games, and over his last 20 contests Castro is slashing .338/.358/.532 with three homers, 11 runs and 13 RBI. With Isan Diaz now installed at second base, Castro will get a chance to prove he can handle the hot corner down the stretch -- position flexibility that would make it a little easier for him to find a new home over the winter, assuming the Marlins decline to pick up his $16 million option for 2020.
More News
-
Marlins' Starlin Castro: Goes yard again•
-
Marlins' Starlin Castro: Pops 10th homer•
-
Marlins' Starlin Castro: Settles in as primary third baseman•
-
Marlins' Starlin Castro: Gets first start at third base•
-
Marlins' Starlin Castro: Stays put at deadline•
-
Marlins' Starlin Castro: Pounds eighth homer•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: On Braves closers, Aquino
The Braves may not have a closer, but the Rays do. And how hard should we buying into Aristides...
-
Week 21 Preview: Two-start pitchers
A full week of Coors Field action eliminates some two-start sleeper possibilities, but there...
-
Week 21 Preview: Top 10 sleeper hitters
An eight-game week for the injury-plagued Yankees makes for a lineup full of sleepers, none...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings, picks, sims
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Waivers: Urshela, Tauchman unstoppable
Gio Urshela and Mike Tauchman have come out of nowhere to pay big dividends in Fantasy. Scott...
-
Prospects: Lux's path, Allard's chances
While Gavin Lux continues to make a mockery of Triple-A, the Dodgers suddenly find themselves...