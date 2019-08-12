Castro went 4-for-5 with a double, two runs scored and an RBI in Sunday's loss to Atlanta.

The infielder has produced multi-hit efforts in four of his last five games, and over his last 20 contests Castro is slashing .338/.358/.532 with three homers, 11 runs and 13 RBI. With Isan Diaz now installed at second base, Castro will get a chance to prove he can handle the hot corner down the stretch -- position flexibility that would make it a little easier for him to find a new home over the winter, assuming the Marlins decline to pick up his $16 million option for 2020.