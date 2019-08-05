Castro will start at third base and bat fifth Monday in the first game of the Marlins' doubleheader with the Mets, Andre Fernandez of The Athletic reports.

Castro made each of his 109 starts in the field this season at second base, but he'll now have to look elsewhere for playing time with the Marlins recalling well-regarded prospect Isan Diaz from Triple-A New Orleans to step in as the everyday option at the keystone. Though Castro played shortstop earlier in his career with the Cubs and Yankees, he lacks the range to handle the position at this stage of his career, making third base his most logical path to playing time. The Marlins have a vacancy at the hot corner after placing Neil Walker (finger) on the 10-day injured list, but Castro will likely still face a challenge for utility man Jon Berti for regular action at that spot.