Marlins' Starlin Castro: Gets first start at third base
Castro will start at third base and bat fifth Monday in the first game of the Marlins' doubleheader with the Mets, Andre Fernandez of The Athletic reports.
Castro made each of his 109 starts in the field this season at second base, but he'll now have to look elsewhere for playing time with the Marlins recalling well-regarded prospect Isan Diaz from Triple-A New Orleans to step in as the everyday option at the keystone. Though Castro played shortstop earlier in his career with the Cubs and Yankees, he lacks the range to handle the position at this stage of his career, making third base his most logical path to playing time. The Marlins have a vacancy at the hot corner after placing Neil Walker (finger) on the 10-day injured list, but Castro will likely still face a challenge for utility man Jon Berti for regular action at that spot.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: Is Sanchez for real?
Is Aaron Sanchez just the latest pitcher to be transformed by the Houston Astros? He might...
-
Fantasy trade chart: Mondesi falling
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Week 20 Preview: Top 10 sleeper hitters
You like outfielders? The list of sleeper hitters for the upcoming week is littered with them...
-
Week 20 Preview: Two-start pitchers
If you need a two-start sleeper for Week 20, you have several to choose from. They come with...
-
Week 20 Fantasy baseball rankings, picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Prospects: Sheffield has an opening
Justus Sheffield has an opening at the right time, based on his work at Double-A, and we may...