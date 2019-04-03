Marlins' Starlin Castro: Goes yard again
Castro went 3-for-5 with a solo home run Tuesday against the Mets.
Castro took Jason Vargas deep for his second home run in as many days. It's encouraging to see Castro produce power at home after he slugged just .380 at Marlins Park last season, though he has no extra-base hits other than his two home runs. He'll look to keep his strong early-season performance going Wednesday, but will have a tough matchup as Jacob deGrom takes the hill for the Mets.
