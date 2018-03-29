Castro will start at second base and bat third in Thursday's season opener against the Cubs, Clark Spencer of the Miami Herald reports.

After initially expressing his displeasure at being dealt from the playoff-contending Yankees to the rebuilding Marlins over the winter, Castro has since changed his tune and accepted his role as a veteran leader and key cog in the lineup for Miami. Though Castro only has one 20-plus-homer campaign on his resume, that's enough to make him one of the more formidable power bats in an overhauled Marlins lineup. Expect Castro to hit in the heart of the order and play on an everyday basis throughout the season, giving him a good shot at besting his previous career high of 78 RBI even with a lack of talented bats surrounding him.