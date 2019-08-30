Castro went 2-for-5 with a solo home run in Thursday's win over the Reds.

With a 10-pitch at-bat in the sixth inning, Castro delivered an opposite field home run off Alex Wood to give the Marlins a 3-2 lead. August has been a hot one for the 29-year-old, who has tallied 25 RBI, a career-high monthly total. On the season, Castro has 14 home runs and 68 RBI while batting .263/.285/.394

