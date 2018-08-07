Marlins' Starlin Castro: Launches ninth homer
Castro went 2-for-3 with a solo home run in Monday's 2-1 win over the Cardinals.
Castro handed his team a two-run lead in the fourth inning after slugging a homer to left field. He's been fairly consistent at the dish of late, recording base knocks in seven of his previous 10 games and maintaining his .289 average through 112 contests in 2018.
