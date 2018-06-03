Castro will hit leadoff and play second base Sunday against the Diamondbacks, Clark Spencer of the Miami Herald reports.

Castro tops the order for the third straight game after busting out with a pair of doubles in Saturday's contest. Assuming he sticks as the leadoff man for the time being, Castro will likely notice a reduction in RBI chances, but should make up for it with an uptick in run-scoring opportunities with J.T. Realmuto and Justin Bour slotting directly behind him.