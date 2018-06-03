Marlins' Starlin Castro: Manning leadoff spot
Castro will hit leadoff and play second base Sunday against the Diamondbacks, Clark Spencer of the Miami Herald reports.
Castro tops the order for the third straight game after busting out with a pair of doubles in Saturday's contest. Assuming he sticks as the leadoff man for the time being, Castro will likely notice a reduction in RBI chances, but should make up for it with an uptick in run-scoring opportunities with J.T. Realmuto and Justin Bour slotting directly behind him.
More News
-
Marlins' Starlin Castro: Swats third homer Wednesday•
-
Marlins' Starlin Castro: Situated on bench Tuesday•
-
Marlins' Starlin Castro: Two hits in Monday's loss•
-
Marlins' Starlin Castro: Two-hit night with RBI•
-
Marlins' Starlin Castro: Drives in three•
-
Marlins' Starlin Castro: Finally goes yard Saturday•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 11 two-start pitcher rankings
It's a short list of two-start pitchers, but Scott White helps figure out the best for Week...
-
Week 11 Fantasy baseball: Fade Hernandez
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you whom to sit and start
-
Fantasy baseball: Best Week 11 matchups
Chris Towers says you should target Rafael Devers and fade Jurickson Profar in Week 11
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 11
A light schedule puts even more emphasis on matchups, according to Scott White, who offers...
-
Podcast: The best hitters of May
Jose Ramirez was the King of May, but you might be surprised when you find out the other hitters...
-
Re-drafting the first two rounds
Wonder how the draft would look today? Scott White assesses the changing Fantasy Baseball landscape...