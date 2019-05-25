Castro went 2-for-5 with an RBI in Friday's loss to the Nationals.

His last multi-hit performance came May 8, and Castro hit a sluggish .214 (9-for-42) with just one extra-base hit, a double, and one RBI over the 11-game stretch in between. The second baseman is slashing a miserable .231/.275/.290 on the year, doing nothing to enhance his trade value, and barring a big surge over the summer, the Marlins -- or whoever he's playing for after the trade deadline -- figure to cut him loose in the offseason and exercise the $1 million buyout on the final year of his contract rather than pay him $16 million in 2020.