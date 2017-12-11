The Yankees officially announced Monday that Castro, Jose Devers and Jorge Guzman were traded to the Marlins in exchange for Giancarlo Stanton and cash considerations.

As expected, Stanton approved the deal and everything was finalized Monday morning after the players involved passed their physicals. Castro is expected to take over the second base job in Miami after Dee Gordon was traded to Seattle, though the Marlins have also flirted with the idea of flipping him for more prospects. The 27-year-old is coming off a solid 2017 campaign with the Yankees, during which he hit .300/.338/.454 with 16 homers in 112 games.