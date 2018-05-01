Marlins' Starlin Castro: On base four times Monday
Castro went 3-for-3 with a walk, two doubles, two runs scored and an RBI in Monday's win over the Phillies.
He's hit safely in eight of his last nine games, boosting his slash line to .312/.366/.367. The move to Miami hasn't helped Castro's power at all -- he's still looking for his first home run of the year -- and even though he's swinging a hot bat and seems to be a fixture in the three hole for the Marlins, he only has 10 RBI and 15 runs through 28 games thanks to a lack of support in the lineup around him.
More News
-
Marlins' Starlin Castro: Bangs out three hits Saturday•
-
Marlins' Starlin Castro: Two hits in Tuesday's loss•
-
Marlins' Starlin Castro: Collects three hits against Red Sox•
-
Marlins' Starlin Castro: Reaches base three times Thursday•
-
Marlins' Starlin Castro: Hitting third in opener•
-
Marlins' Starlin Castro: Pops first spring homer Saturday•
-
Seager injury tests SS depth
Corey Seager needs Tommy John surgery, which is of course a big blow to his Fantasy owners....
-
Who is Ozzie Albies?
Can we believe in this version of Ozzie Albies, the young Braves second baseman who is tearing...
-
Mailbag: Slow-starter worries?
What should you do with slow starters like Francisco Lindor? Should you buy into fast starters...
-
Waivers: All hail the Kingham
Heath Cummings takes a look at replacement options in the outfield.
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 6
While the sleeper hitters are comprised of one-and-dones most weeks, Scott White thinks most...
-
Week 6 two-start pitcher rankings
Some of the best pitchers in baseball are in line for two starts in Fantasy Week 6 (April 30-May...