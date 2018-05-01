Castro went 3-for-3 with a walk, two doubles, two runs scored and an RBI in Monday's win over the Phillies.

He's hit safely in eight of his last nine games, boosting his slash line to .312/.366/.367. The move to Miami hasn't helped Castro's power at all -- he's still looking for his first home run of the year -- and even though he's swinging a hot bat and seems to be a fixture in the three hole for the Marlins, he only has 10 RBI and 15 runs through 28 games thanks to a lack of support in the lineup around him.