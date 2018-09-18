Castro is not in the lineup Tuesday against the Nationals, Joe Frisaro of MLB.com reports.

Castro is just 2-for-12 with seven strikeouts in his career against Washington's starter, Stephen Strasburg, so he'll give way to Miguel Rojas at the keystone in this one. The second baseman went 2-for-4 with a double, a homer and three RBI in Monday's series-opening win.