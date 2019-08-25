Marlins' Starlin Castro: Plates two in victory
Castro went 2-for-4 with a double and two RBI in Sunday's win over the Phillies.
Castro came through with a clutch base knock, doubling home a pair of runs in the sixth inning to give his team a 3-2 lead. The 29-year-old has been seeing the ball well at the dish of late, registering nine RBI over his last four contests.
