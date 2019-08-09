Marlins' Starlin Castro: Pops 10th homer
Castro went 2-for-5 with a double, a home run, two runs scored and three RBI in Thursday's win over Atlanta.
The 29-year-old has gone yard twice and driven in six runs in the last seven games, which counts as a power surge for him given that he only has 10 homers and 49 RBI on the year. Isan Diaz's promotion to the big-league roster has pushed Castro to third base, a position he's never played before in the majors, but the move at least seems to have put a spark in his bat.
More News
-
Marlins' Starlin Castro: Settles in as primary third baseman•
-
Marlins' Starlin Castro: Gets first start at third base•
-
Marlins' Starlin Castro: Stays put at deadline•
-
Marlins' Starlin Castro: Pounds eighth homer•
-
Marlins' Starlin Castro: Breaks up no-hitter•
-
Marlins' Starlin Castro: Drives in three•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Prospects: Lux's path, Allard's chances
While Gavin Lux continues to make a mockery of Triple-A, the Dodgers suddenly find themselves...
-
Waivers: Foltynewicz, Lamet make case
Two pitchers of past interest to Fantasy players are making a case to be added again while...
-
Bullpen Report: Diaz, Oberg and more
Are Jose Leclerc and Archie Bradley their teams' first choice for saves? Who takes over for...
-
Still hope for these injured players?
With only so many weeks remaining in the season, some injured players just aren't worth the...
-
Waivers: Is Sanchez for real?
Is Aaron Sanchez just the latest pitcher to be transformed by the Houston Astros? He might...
-
Fantasy trade chart: Mondesi falling
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal