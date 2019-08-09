Castro went 2-for-5 with a double, a home run, two runs scored and three RBI in Thursday's win over Atlanta.

The 29-year-old has gone yard twice and driven in six runs in the last seven games, which counts as a power surge for him given that he only has 10 homers and 49 RBI on the year. Isan Diaz's promotion to the big-league roster has pushed Castro to third base, a position he's never played before in the majors, but the move at least seems to have put a spark in his bat.