Castro went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Tuesday's 6-0 win over the Cardinals.

His fifth-inning shot off Jack Flaherty would give Jordan Yamamoto and the Marlins bullpen all the offense they would need on the night, although the club tacked on plenty of insurance. Castro has a modest six-game hitting streak going, but it's been a punchless one -- Tuesday's homer was his first since June 4, and the second baseman has only five on the year.

