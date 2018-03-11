Marlins' Starlin Castro: Pops first spring homer Saturday
Castro went 1-for-3 with a solo home run in Saturday's Grapefruit League game against the Cardinals.
It's his first homer and first extra-base hit of the spring, but Castro has overall looked solid in his first camp with the Marlins. The 27-year-old won't get the offensive support he did with the Yankees, but hitting in the heart of a depleted Marlins' batting order should still provide him with a steady stream of RBI opportunities, and he might be able to take a run at the career-high 78 he posted in 2012 with the Cubs -- assuming, of course, that Castro isn't the next veteran player to be sent packing by the front office.
