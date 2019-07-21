Marlins' Starlin Castro: Pounds eighth homer
Castro went 1-for-3 with a solo home run in Saturday's 10-6 loss to the Dodgers.
Castro went deep in the seventh inning off Dodgers reliever JT Chargois. He reached again after getting hit by a pitch in the eighth inning, but was caught out on a fielder's choice during the Marlins' game-tying rally. Castro has eight homers, 42 RBI and 27 runs scored this season. He's been hot as of late, hitting .357 (15-for-42) with three homers, eight RBI and five runs scored over his last 10 games.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy trade chart: Lance Lynn rising
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Week 18 Preview: Top 10 sleeper hitters
The Rangers picked a fine time to have favorable matchups, what with the return of Hunter Pence...
-
Week 18 Preview: Two-start pitchers
There's no shortage of two-start pitchers in Week 18, but the most usable ones are widely owned....
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings for Week 18
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
10 impacted by trade deadline
Player movement often has a hand in reshaping player value, and never is it more evident than...
-
Waivers: More Santana, Lowe?
Jose Ramirez and Noah Syndergaard are beginning to look like their old selves again. Jurickson...