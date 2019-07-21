Castro went 1-for-3 with a solo home run in Saturday's 10-6 loss to the Dodgers.

Castro went deep in the seventh inning off Dodgers reliever JT Chargois. He reached again after getting hit by a pitch in the eighth inning, but was caught out on a fielder's choice during the Marlins' game-tying rally. Castro has eight homers, 42 RBI and 27 runs scored this season. He's been hot as of late, hitting .357 (15-for-42) with three homers, eight RBI and five runs scored over his last 10 games.

More News
Our Latest Stories