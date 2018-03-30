Castro went 1-for-3 with two walks and two runs scored in Thursday's 8-4 loss to the Cubs.

The second baseman hit third for the Marlins on Opening Day, a spot in the lineup he's hardly an ideal fit for, but Castro was able to generate some productivity. After hitting 37 homers over the last two seasons as a Yankee, the 28-year-old isn't likely to match that level of power production given his change in home venue in 2018, but he could still deliver useful fantasy numbers given that he should remain in a prime spot in a patchwork Miami lineup.