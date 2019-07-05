Castro went 3-for-5 with a double in Thursday's loss to the Nationals.

Despite recording three hits, Castro failed to register any sort of counting stats thanks to an ineffective Marlins lineup. The 29-year-old's slash line of .237/.265/.320 is the lowest of his career, and his meager 22 runs and 33 RBI show the team's inability to produce runs when Castro does reach base.

