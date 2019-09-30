Castro went 1-for-2 with a solo home run in a 4-3 victory against the Phillies on Sunday.

The 29-year-old ended his 10th MLB season with a strong September, hitting .291 with seven home runs, 15 RBI and 22 runs. His OPS during the month was more than .950 too, and thanks to the homer surge in September, Castro set a new career best with 22 long balls this season. He also finished the season batting .270 with 86 RBI, 68 runs and two steals in 636 at-bats.