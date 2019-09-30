Marlins' Starlin Castro: Sets new career high in home runs.
Castro went 1-for-2 with a solo home run in a 4-3 victory against the Phillies on Sunday.
The 29-year-old ended his 10th MLB season with a strong September, hitting .291 with seven home runs, 15 RBI and 22 runs. His OPS during the month was more than .950 too, and thanks to the homer surge in September, Castro set a new career best with 22 long balls this season. He also finished the season batting .270 with 86 RBI, 68 runs and two steals in 636 at-bats.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Early outfield rankings for 2020
The top five picks in most every 2020 draft figure to be outfielders, but how does the position...
-
Early shortstop rankings for 2020
Shortstop just seems to get better and better, and it's now a position where you're likely...
-
Early third base rankings for 2020
In the juiced ball era, every position is deep. But none is as deep as third base, where revealing...
-
Waivers: Hampson comes through
Turns out Jose Ramirez's injury wasn't a season-ender after all. Is he worth a gamble for the...
-
Week 27 Preview: Sleeper hitters
The final week of the regular season presents many unknowns. But Scott White says it's best...
-
Week 27 Preview: Two-start pitchers
In the final week of the regular season, probable pitchers are mere suggestions. Scott White...