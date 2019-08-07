Castro will start at third base and bat fifth Wednesday against the Mets, Joe Frisaro of MLB.com reports.

Though the arrival of prospect Isan Diaz pushed him off the keystone, Castro looks like he'll maintain a near-everyday role while sliding over to the hot corner. He'll start at the position for the third time in four games and probably won't face a serious threat for the job until Neil Walker (finger) returns from the 10-day injured list or unless the Marlins decide to move Brian Anderson back from the outfield at any point.