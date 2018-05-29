Marlins' Starlin Castro: Situated on bench Tuesday
Castro is not in the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Padres, Clark Spencer of the Miami Herald reports.
Castro has started 23 straight games at the keystone, so he'll head to the bench for a breather while Yadiel Rivera picks up a start at second base. The 28-year-old Castro is hitting a solid .288/.327/.380 across 53 games this season.
