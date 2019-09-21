Castro went 3-for-4 with a double, a solo home run and a second run scored in Friday's 6-4 loss to the Nationals.

The 29-year-old's remarkable rampage to close out the season continues. Castro is slashing .317/.375/.693 over the last 27 games with 10 long balls and 20 RBI, and the power surge has allowed him to tie his career high with 21 homers, set in 2016 with the Yankees. He's also established a new personal best with 80 RBI.