Castro went 2-for-3 with a solo home run and a walk in Wednesday's 2-1 loss to the Diamondbacks.

The Miami offense was silent in this one, but Castro did his part. He supplied two of the club's three hits on the day and lead off the ninth inning with a solo shot to bring them within one. The 28-year-old has gone deep in consecutive contests and sports a .274/.323/.389 slash line, but RBI and run-scoring opportunities may be tough to come by going forward with his supporting cast.