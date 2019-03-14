Marlins' Starlin Castro: Spring struggles continue
Castro went 0-for-3 with a strikeout in Wednesday's Grapefruit League game against the Cardinals.
The second baseman hasn't been able to find his stroke yet this spring, and Castro is still looking for his first extra-base hit while going 5-for-29 with 10 strikeouts and no walks in 11 games. There's been no suggestion Castro is battling any kind of injury this spring, but after seeing his power numbers droop last year following the move from the Yankees to Marlins, it would be reassuring to see him make some hard contact before camp breaks.
