Castro will start at second base and bat fifth Thursday against the Twins, Joe Frisaro of MLB.com reports.

The Marlins were actively shopping Castro ahead of Wednesday's trade deadline, but no market ever really emerged for a player whose .268 wOBA ranks dead last among qualified hitters this season. While Castro will stick around as the Marlins' everyday second baseman for now, Joe Frisaro of MLB.com predicts that the veteran will move into more of a utility role before the end of the season, as middle-infield prospect Isan Diaz is expected to receive a callup from Triple-A New Orleans at some point in the coming weeks and seize a full-time gig once he arrives.