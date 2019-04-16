Marlins' Starlin Castro: Stuck in rut at plate
Castro went 1-for-3 with a walk in Monday's loss to the Cubs.
The second baseman hasn't recorded an RBI in 11 games despite hitting third for the Marlins, which says as much about the performance of the hitters above him as it does Castro's own struggles. His .159/.213/.182 slash line over that stretch is far from adequate, however, and while the veteran's starting job is probably safe, manager Don Mattingly could bump him down in the order until he shows more consistency.
