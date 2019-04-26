Marlins' Starlin Castro: Supplies game-winning homer
Castro went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run and a walk Thursday against the Phillies.
Castro took Hector Neris deep in the top of the 10th inning to supply the game-winning home run. It was his third of the season, two of which have come at home. He's provided little else however, as he has only one other extra-base hit and has failed to rack up counting stats as a part of one of the worst lineups in the league.
