Castro went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run and a walk Thursday against the Phillies.

Castro took Hector Neris deep in the top of the 10th inning to supply the game-winning home run. It was his third of the season, two of which have come at home. He's provided little else however, as he has only one other extra-base hit and has failed to rack up counting stats as a part of one of the worst lineups in the league.

