Castro went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Wednesday's 5-2 loss to the Braves.

He's been scuffling since the All-Star break, hitting .235 (20-for-85) with three of his 10 homers on the season in 23 games. Castro's numbers have predictably taken a dip with the move from the Yankees, but his .281/.329/.400 slash line on the year is actually right in line with his career performance.

