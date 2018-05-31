Castro accounted for all the Marlins' offense in Wednesday's loss to the Padres, going 1-for-4 with a two-run home run.

It looked like his third-inning blast off Clayton Richard might hold up as the game-winner, until Brad Ziegler blew the save in the ninth. Castro only has three homers on the season, but his .287/.326/.392 slash line is within range of his usual output -- the 28-year-old has a .282/.320/.412 line for his career.