Castro went 3-for-5 with a double and an RBI in Sunday's win over the Phillies.

He's now hit safely in 10 of his last 11 games, batting .311 (14-for-45) over that stretch with a homer, two runs and five RBI -- poor production that's as much a result of the weak lineup around him as it is Castro's own lack of power. On the year, the 29-year-old is slashing just .238/.268/.321 with five homers and 32 RBI in 76 games.