Castro went 3-for-4 with an RBI in Wednesday's 3-2 loss to the Cubs in 11 innings.

The three hits tied Castro's season-high mark and ended a 1-for-30 skid at the plate over the prior eight contests. All of the hits were singles, however, leaving Castro with just one extra-base hit (a home run) dating back to April 9. According to Joe Frisaro of MLB.com, Castro will stick in the lineup for Thursday's series finale as the Marlins' No. 5 hitter.