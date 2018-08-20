Castro went 5-for-6 with a pair of doubles, three runs and an RBI in the Marlins' 12-1 trouncing of the Nationals on Sunday.

Castro was at the center of a rare explosive day for the Miami offense, with his five hits representing a new season high. The veteran second baseman entered the day hitting just .214 in August, but his outburst resulted in a 60-point jump in his monthly average.