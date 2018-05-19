Castro went 2-for-4 with an RBI double in Friday's win over the Braves.

Castro came through with a run-scoring double -- his ninth of the year -- to knock starter Matt Wisler out of the game in the sixth. This was Castro's fifth multi-hit game of May, and his slash line now stands at .301/.344/.392. While the 28-year-old's power has not quite shown up this year, he does have 20 RBI and his 25 runs are good for fourth among all MLB second basemen.