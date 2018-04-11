Castro went 2-for-4 with an RBI in Tuesday's 8-6 loss to the Mets.

He's still looking for his first home run of the year, but Castro's hitting .304 (14-for-46) through 11 games with seven runs and five RBI. Even in a weak Marlins lineup, he should be able to contribute solid counting stats hitting third in the order.

