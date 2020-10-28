The Marlins informed Marte (hand) on Wednesday that they will exercise his $12.5 million team option for 2021, Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald reports.

Team CEO Derek Jeter told the media earlier this month that he hoped to retain Marte through the upcoming season, so the Marlins' decision to pick up the outfielder's affordable option comes as little surprise. Though he was sidelined for the Marlins' NLDS loss to the Braves after fracturing his left hand, Marte is expected to be back to full strength well in advance of spring training. Between his stops in Arizona and Miami in 2020, the 32-year-old proved he was still a capable bat near the top of the lineup, slashing .281/.340/.430 with six home runs and 10 stolen bases over 61 games.