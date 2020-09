Manager Don Mattingly said Marte has been "beat up the past few games," but the plan is for Marte to play in the second game of Sunday's doubleheader against the Nationals, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports.

Marte is out of the lineup for the first game of the twin bill, replaced in center field by Lewis Brinson. The skipper said it's mostly just to give Marte a rest, though he noted Marte was hit by a pitch Saturday and twisted his ankle on a play at home plate Friday.