Manager Don Mattingly confirmed that Marte (ear) has been cleared to play Wednesday in Game 1 of the Marlins' wild-card series with the Cubs, Andre Fernandez of Sirius XM Radio reports.

Miami has yet to release its lineup for the postseason opener, but Marte will presumably start in center field and bat second, just as he did in all 27 of his games with the Marlins after coming over from the Diamondbacks in an Aug. 31 trade. Marte exited early in Sunday's regular-season finale against the Yankees after being drilled on the left side of his helmet by a pitch, but he avoided a concussion and escaped with an ear contusion. He shouldn't face any limitations for the duration of the Marlins' playoff run.