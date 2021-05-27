Marlins manager Don Mattingly said Marte (rib) would join the team in Boston for its upcoming three-game series in Boston that begins Friday, Andre Fernandez of Sirius XM Radio reports.

While Mattingly didn't say that Marte would be activated from the 10-day injured list, the Marlins likely wouldn't pul him off his rehab assignment at Triple-A Jacksonville if they didn't think his return to the active roster was imminent. The Miami training staff will likely evaluate Marte when he joins the club in Boston, but if the non-displaced rib fracture is no longer deemed an issue, he should slot back into the lineup as soon as Friday. Marte, who has been on the shelf since April 20 with the injury, went 0-for-6 while playing six innings in center field across two rehab games with Jacksonville.