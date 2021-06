Marte went 4-for-5 with a solo home run, a double and two total runs scored in Thursday's 11-4 win over Colorado.

The outfielder hit the third of Miami's three second-inning homers. He also scored on a Jesus Aguilar double in the sixth inning. Marte came up just a triple shy of the cycle Thursday. The 32-year-old has gone 12-for-20 during a five-game hitting streak. He's up to a .356/.450/.594 slash line with five homers, 12 RBI, 23 runs scored and six stolen bases across 120 plate appearances.