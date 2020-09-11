Marte went 3-for-5 with a pair of doubles and four RBI in a comeback victory over the Phillies on Thursday.

Marte plated Miami's first run with a double in the first inning, then came through with a clutch bases-clearing double with two outs in the eighth frame to knot the score. The three-hit effort was his fourth of the season and his first since joining Miami at the trade deadline. Between the Diamondbacks and the Marlins, Marte has produced a .296/.358/.451 slash line on the season.